Give the full version of NOTE’d for iOS a try while it’s FREE (Reg. $2)

“Take note of everything” with NOTE’d on iOS. The regularly $2 productivity app is now available for FREE on the App Store. After sitting at full price for years until February of this year, we have now seen a few freebie offers across 2019. This is a great opportunity to give the full version a run for its money without having to dish out any of your own. Designed to help organize your photos, take notes, make lists and record voice memos, you can also use it to add notes to your lock screen, among many other things. Rated 4+ stars from 850 users all-time. More details below.

Today’s NOTE’d deal comes on the heels of the new PDF Expert 7 from Readdle. Along with new freebie and PRO tiers, the popular PDF app is receiving a wealth of new features in this week’s update. And you’ll want to browse through this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best iOS price drops.

NOTE’d :

– Notepad design of various style – Attach photo, map and voice memo – Make notepads into categories – Easy and handy bookmark – Unity view for every memos, bookmarked memos – Labeling for the lastest memo – Watch, Listen now memos and attachments – Support proverb, famous saying (Please make a blank memo) – Notes for Lock Screen

