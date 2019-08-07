Readdle has now updated its popular PDF Expert app for iOS. The regularly $10 app has now been updated to PDF Expert 7 and will now be FREE on the App Store. Readdle has added a PRO tier with an additional set of features for $50 per year via in-app purchases. However, according to the update notes, “all the features you used and loved are still there and improved, so you can use them as before at no extra cost.” That means you can update to PDF Expert 7 for nothing via the App Store or jump in for the first time. Head below for more details.

Readdle’s PDF Expert 7:

According to Readdle, PDF Expert 7 is a “substantial update that redefines the PDF experience on your iPhone or iPad devices.” While the PRO version is getting a series of new features, the free version is also receiving some notable updates as well. That includes things like the new design, page management implement, sticker packs, Files app integration and much more.

On the PRO side of things, you now have the ability to convert MS Office, Excel, Word and images into “high-quality” PDFs. A customizable interface that keeps your most used tools ready to go and file compression are also on the docket. You’ll find additional details below and right here courtesy of Readdle. The app has garnered a 4+ star rating from over 35,000 users all-time.

Here’s more from Readdle on PDF Expert 7 along with the release video:

Meet the brand new PDF Expert 7 – the biggest update in years! This update adds amazing new features for free. Also, we’re introducing professional functionality on an optional subscription basis. Once again, PRO subscription is for professionals, and it’s optional. All the features you used and loved are still there and improved, so you can use them as before at no extra cost. All of these changes make PDF Expert the truly ultimate PDF app.

iOS Universal: PDF Expert 7 by Readdle: FREE (Reg. $10)

