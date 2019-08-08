Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Truck Simulator PRO 2, Last Voyage, more

- Aug. 8th 2019 9:48 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including Attractor, Last Voyage, Beholder, Million Onion Hotel, Truck Simulator PRO 2, Magic Launcher Pro and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Your GPS Location Finder Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Attractor: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Last Voyage: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pepi Super Stores: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Million Onion Hotel: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Truck Simulator PRO 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: PDF Expert 7 by Readdle: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: YANKAI’S TRIANGLE: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: YANKAI’S PEAK.: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: CamScanner – PDF Scanner Pro: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Twinfold: $2 (Reg. $4)

Best Games/Apps Deals

