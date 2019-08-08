Today’s Best Game Deals: Sekiro $34, Days Gone from $36, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice on Xbox One and PS4 for $33.74 shipped. Simply use code EMCTDTD33 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $60, this one has sat at $48 on Amazon for quite a while and is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. If you’re up for a challenge and like the idea of visiting FromSoftware’s take on Sengoku Japan, this one is for you. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Dragon Ball FighterZ, MLB The Show 19, Prey, Rage 2, Days Gone, Mega Man X Legacy Collection and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Dragon Ball FighterZ $18 (Reg. $30+) | eShop
- MLB The Show 19 $34 (Reg. $40+) | eBay Daily Deals
- Days Gone on PS4 for $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- DuckTales Xbox One/360 $3.75 (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- The Division 2 Xbox One $18.50 (Reg. $33+) | CDKeys
- Prey $8 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Mortal Kombat 11 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Rage 2 $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Nier: Automata GOTY $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s $13 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Terraria Switch Pre-order $25 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter Gen Ultimate $30 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 Switch $15 (Reg. $25) | GameStop
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Hundreds of digital PlayStation games up to 75% off | PSN
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders are now live!
