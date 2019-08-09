Audio-Technica’s popular M50XBB headphones now $100, Sony XM3 Wireless $223

ProElectronics via Rakuten offers the Audio-Technica ATH-M50XBB Over-Ear Headphones for $99.95 shipped when promo code PRO20 is applied during checkout. Regularly up to $140 at retailers like Amazon, this beats the all-time low price there and is the best offer we can find. These are the top of the line ATH M-series headphones and feature 45 mm large-aperture drivers, 90-degree swiveling earcups, and a 15-28,000Hz frequency response range. A straight or coiled detachable cable is included with purchase along with a carrying case. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Update 8/9 @ 4:03 PM: ProElectronics via Rakuten is offering the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $237.96 shipped when the code PRO15P is used at checkout. This is down from its $349 retail price, $299 going rate at Amazon, and is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

We also spotted that ProElectronics via Rakuten is offering the Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $223.51 shipped when the code PRO39 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $348 at Amazon, this beats our last mention by around $2 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sony’s XM3 headphones are great for blocking out your surroundings, helping you to focus on the task at hand. Plus, since they’re USB-C, you’ll be able to use your iPad or MacBook charger to power your headphones when they start to die. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Looking for something a bit more affordable? Don’t miss my review of the Anker Liberty Air truly wireless earbuds that feature an AirPod-like design for a fraction of the cost.

Audio-Technica ATH-M50XBB Headphones feature:

Critically acclaimed sonic performance praised by top audio engineers and pro audio reviewers

Proprietary 45 mm large aperture drivers with rare earth magnets and copper clad aluminum wire voice coils

Exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response

Circumaural design contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments

90° swiveling ear cups for easy, one ear monitoring, and professional grade Ear pad and headband material delivers more durability and comfort

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!