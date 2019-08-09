Master & Dynamic MW60 Wireless Leather/Metal Headphones now $150 off

Aug. 9th 2019

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Master & Dynamic MW60 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones in Black Leather/Silver Metal for $249.98 shipped. Regularly $400 direct, they usually go for at least that much at Best Buy and start from $337 at Amazon. Today’s deal is $100 below our previous deal price at Amazon (on a different colorway) and is the lowest we can find. They feature 45mm beryllium high-performance drivers, omnidirectional dual microphones, lambskin ear pads, Bluetooth 4.1, up to 16 hours of use on a single charge, a foldable design and a carrying case. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You could opt for something like the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones at almost $100 less. They carry solid reviews, Bluetooth functionality and more, but you won’t get the leather treatment here.

We also have Master & Dynamic’s True Wireless Earbuds in a stainless steel case for $219 (Reg. $300) and be sure to check out the new Master & Dynamic MW65s right here.

Master & Dynamic MW60 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones:

Listen to music in peace with these Master & Dynamic headphones. The 45mm beryllium high-performance drivers produce rich, high-quality sound, and the omnidirectional dual microphones let you take phone calls and access your virtual assistant. These Master & Dynamic headphones have a 16-hour battery life, so you can use them all day

