Master & Dynamic gets into the ANC game w/ visually stunning headphones that check a lot of boxes

Master & Dynamic is a brand whose industrial design has always been nothing short of impressive. While the company has released plenty of headphones, it has never released an offering that competes directly with ANC offerings from big names like Bose, Sony, and Beats. This changes today with a stunning new pair of Master & Dynamic ANC wireless headphones.

Much like the Sony XM3s, Master & Dynamic is passing up the opportunity to give its headlining headphones a name that can easily be remembered. It has chosen to label them with a boring model number of MW65, but for many that will likely be their only complaint.

Design and feature-rich

Master & Dynamic did not settle for a binary on/off ANC implementation in its new MW65 headphones. Instead it offers both a high and low mode that allow users find the perfect balance for the environment they are in. This seems like a feature that will be welcomed by many as some folks’ ears can be sensitive to a high setting at all times.

The new Master & Dynamic ANC headphones take a page out of Sony’s playbook with the implementation of USB-C connectivity instead of microUSB seen in Bose and Beats offerings. Master & Dynamic MW65s up the ante on Beats Studio³’s fast-charging by providing an incredible 12 hours of battery life with a mere 15 minutes of charging.

When fully charged, the Master & Dynamic MW65s will offers to 24 hours of playback time, providing more than enough for folks hopping on an international flight. No word yet on how long these cans will last if ANC is turned completely off.

Folks familiar with Sony XM3 and Bose QC35 may remember that those headphones have Google Assistant baked right in. The MW65s also offer this ability, allowing users to send voice queries to Google without needing to fumble for their smartphone.

Pricing and availability

With such a great pairing of design and features, a price tag of $499 is not terribly shocking. The new Master & Dynamic MW65 Wireless Headphones are available today and can be ordered directly from the company. While there is not an Amazon listing at the time of publishing this post, we expect them to show up there shortly.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having just dropped $280 on a pair of Beats Studio³ Wireless Headphones, the new Master & Dynamic ANC headphones seriously have me reconsidering my decision. This was largely because I previously owned the Beats Studio² Wireless Headphones and was very happy with the performance and above all else, design.

In the design department, I don’t think Beats can hold a candle to Master & Dynamic’s new MW65s. Both color ways knock it out of the park in this area and in my opinion, significantly outperforming current offerings from Beats, Sony, and Bose. Pair this with insanely fast quick-charging, 40mm Beryllium drivers, and many other features, and you’ve got a recipe for headphones with the potential to dominate this product category.

