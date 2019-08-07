Master & Dynamic’s $219 True Wireless Earbuds come in a stainless steel case

- Aug. 7th 2019 2:34 pm ET

Amazon currently offers the Master & Dynamic MW07 True Wireless Earphones for $218.95 shipped. Normally selling for $300 at retailers like Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount and brings the price down to a new all-time low at Amazon. Featuring an entirely wire-free design, Master & Dynamic’s MW07 earbuds feature a noise-isolating fit and are said to deliver exceptional sound and crisp audio. Plus, these earbuds come in a hand-polished stainless steel charging case that delivers up to 14 hours of listening time per charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

A great option for savings even more if the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds at $40. You’ll still enjoy the cord-free form-factor, but ditch the more premium design and high-end audio.

Master & Dynamic True Wireless Earphones features:

  • Wireless Bluetooth earphones: quick pairing technology and 20+ meter range of Bluetooth connectivity.
  • Noise isolating: snug, noise-isolating fit that makes it more difficult to hear outside ambient noises and conversation.
  • Best earbuds for music: whether you want to listen to jazz or hip-hop, MW07 delivers exceptional sound and crisp audio.
  • Superior comfort & fit: Lightweight material and proprietary silicone “fit wing” in two detachable sizes for a custom and extra secure in-ear fit.

