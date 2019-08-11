Add Nintendo Labo Kits to your Switch for new all-time lows at just $25 each

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit for $24.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy direct. While it originally retailed for $70, we’ve more recently seen it selling for $40 at Amazon these days. That’s good for an over 37% discount, beats our previous mention by $5 and is the best we’ve seen. Nintendo’s Labo Variety Kit has you assemble five different cardboard creations for your Switch that range from an RC car and fishing rod, to fully-functioning piano and more. Some of the Toy-Cons can even be used with other games like Mario Kart 8 for a more immersive experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 730 customers and you can check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look. More below.

For those who would prefer to pilot a cardboard mecha, the Nintendo Labo Robot Kit is on sale for $24.99 shipped at Best Buy as well. Find it directly from Best Buy too. Originally $80, you’ll typically find it selling for $50 these days. Just like the Variety Kit, today’s offer is a new all-time low and $5 under our previous mention. This kit assembles a motion-activated robot suit that allows you to stomp, blast and destroy a virtual city in order to rack up a high score. Rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 300 customers.

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit features:

The Variety Kit includes five different projects to Make, Play, and Discover: two Toy-Con RC Cars, a Toy-Con Fishing Rod, a Toy-Con House, a Toy-Con Motorbike, and a Toy-Con Piano! Experiment with a fun and powerful in-game visual tool in Toy-Con Garage, where you connect input, output, and middle nodes to create your own basic or elaborate ideas for Toy-Con creations! With the Variety Kit and the included Toy-Con Garage mode, you can invent new ways to play with your Toy-Con Fishing Rod, Motorbike, House, and Piano by using special input nodes or create your very own Toy-Con projects!

