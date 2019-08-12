Top ranked iOS card game Lost Portal CCG now $1 on the App Store (50% off)

Lost Portal CCG is one of the top ranked card games on the App Store. Players must explore dungeons, battle AI enemies and bosses, all while leveling up their character. Speaking of which, you can run up to 4 builds at once in this one. The RPG-like card game has sat at $2 since December of 2018 and is seeing its first price drop of the year today. You can download this one for just $1 to all your iOS devices, which is matching the lowest historic price we have tracked. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you’re looking for some classic isometric dungeon diving, Planescape Torment has 50+ hours of it for just $4 (Reg. $10). Beyond that, you’ll want swing by this morning’s roundup for even more discounted iOS games and apps including Pocket City, A Good Snowman, Cosmic Express, A Normal Lost Phone, and more.

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Pocket City, A Good Snowman, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Amazon offers BOGO 50% off, Fallout 4 GOTY $25, more

Lost Portal CCG:

– Four character slots allow you to create up to four characters at one time – Four levels of difficulty for enemies and for duel losses provide increasing challenges and risks. – Random enemies and card drops means no two games are exactly the same – 243 cards to discover in five rarities: common, uncommon, rare, ultra-rare and avatar cards – Over 80 enemies and bosses to challenge across 5 towns and 15 dungeons in the main campaign, with even more after the campaign ends.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!