Planescape Torment has 50+ hours of tactical iOS gameplay, now $4 (Reg. $10)

- Aug. 12th 2019 10:15 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $10 $4
0

Planescape Torment is set in a “a dark fantasy city at the heart of the Dungeons & Dragons multiverse”. It is a tactical role-playing game with a deep narrative, puzzles and more. The regularly $10 game is now on sale for $3.99 via the App Store. While we have seen it go for slightly less, only once have we seen it lower in 2019. With loads of rich dialogue choices and a seemingly endless supply of baddies to mow down, you’re looking at roughly 50 hours of gameplay here. Rated 4+ stars. More detail below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Be sure to swing by this morning’s iOS/Mac roundup for even more deals. You’ll find price drops on titles like Pocket City, A Good Snowman, Cosmic Express, A Normal Lost Phone, and more. We also still have the mind-bending puzzler Where Shadows Slumber at $2 (Reg. $5).

iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $4 (Reg. $10)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Pocket City, A Good Snowman, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Amazon offers BOGO 50% off, Fallout 4 GOTY $25, more

Planescape: Torment:

Discover an incredibly rich story and a unique setting unlike anything else in fantasy. Defeat strange and alien creatures, engage in rich dialogue, and explore the dark and dangerous Planescape setting in this 50+ hour RPG classic. Uncover secrets of past lives in this story-rich, tactical roleplaying game set in Sigil, a dark fantasy city at the heart of the Dungeons & Dragons multiverse. Explore the planes, survive combat alongside a party of bizarre companions, and solve puzzles unlike any ever seen in the genre.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $10 $4

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store
Overhaul Games

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard