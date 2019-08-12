Planescape Torment has 50+ hours of tactical iOS gameplay, now $4 (Reg. $10)

Planescape Torment is set in a “a dark fantasy city at the heart of the Dungeons & Dragons multiverse”. It is a tactical role-playing game with a deep narrative, puzzles and more. The regularly $10 game is now on sale for $3.99 via the App Store. While we have seen it go for slightly less, only once have we seen it lower in 2019. With loads of rich dialogue choices and a seemingly endless supply of baddies to mow down, you’re looking at roughly 50 hours of gameplay here. Rated 4+ stars. More detail below.

iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $4 (Reg. $10)

Planescape: Torment:

Discover an incredibly rich story and a unique setting unlike anything else in fantasy. Defeat strange and alien creatures, engage in rich dialogue, and explore the dark and dangerous Planescape setting in this 50+ hour RPG classic. Uncover secrets of past lives in this story-rich, tactical roleplaying game set in Sigil, a dark fantasy city at the heart of the Dungeons & Dragons multiverse. Explore the planes, survive combat alongside a party of bizarre companions, and solve puzzles unlike any ever seen in the genre.

