This USB-C external HDD enclosure uses USB 3.1 Gen 2 tech for $15.50 (40% off)

ORICO Technology Co. (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB 3.1 Gen 2/USB-C Portable External Hard Drive Enclosure for $15.59 Prime shipped when the code ERUBHVQN is used at checkout. This is 40% off its going rate there and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. With USB 3.1 Gen 2, you’ll be able to move files at faster speeds than regular USB 3.0/3.1, especially when using an SSD. Plus, since this enclosure is USB-C, you’ll be able to plug it into your Mac or iPad without adapters or special cables. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Drop back to USB 3.0 and ditch USB-C to save some cash. This ORICO enclosure is just $8 Prime shipped, which is nearly 50% off the cost of the above model. The main loss here is you’ll have to use standard USB 3.0 cables, foregoing speed and compatibility with newer devices.

ORICO USB 3.1 Gen 2 Portable HDD Enclosure features:

ORICO new launched the transparent series for 2.5inch external hard drive enclosure can help you to distinguish your hard drive and give you an all-around view for the drive-working.

ORICO upgraded high-speed chip and use the USB3.1 to SATA3.0 control scheme with the max 4TB capacity, the data transfer rate can reach up to 6Gbps, faster than Gen1.

Tool-free installation design, sliding the cover and dismounting the case in 3 seconds; hot-swap supported, plug and play, save your time on something without technical content.

10 minutes auto sleep mode with no operation, this part can save energy and protect the hard drive for you.

