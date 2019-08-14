Thinkrolls Space has hundreds of family-friendly iOS puzzles: $1 (Reg. $4)

Thinkrolls Space is child-friendly game for the whole family. It features a series of puzzles and brain teasers through “7 bizarre, unique themed planets”. Better yet, the regularly $4 game is now on sale for $1. This is the first notable price drop and the lowest we have ever tracked. There are no third-party ads or in-app purchases here and you do not need an internet connection to play the 200+ stages. Rated 4+ stars from from over 170 gamers. More details and gameplay footage below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Be sure to head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best iOS price drops including Bronze Age, Teach Your Monster to Read, Office Story and more. You might as well go add R.B.I Baseball 2019 to your iOS library while it’s matching the all-time low as well.

iOS Universal: Thinkrolls Space: $1 (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry New Dawn $20, GTA V Premium Online $15, more

Thinkrolls Space:

Thinkrolls Space is a child-friendly puzzle game that’s out of this world. Colorful heroes boldly roll where no Thinkroll has rolled before, in over 200 mazes set across seven unique planets. A cast of oddball aliens will make you grin from ear to ear. But you’ll need brains and nimble fingers to reach your goal—and catch the waiting UFO that will beam your Thinkroll to the next fun-filled planet.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!