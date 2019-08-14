Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Bronze Age, Teach Your Monster to Read, more

- Aug. 14th 2019 9:56 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including Bronze Age, Teach Your Monster to Read, Thinkrolls Space, Office Story and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Mini Watch Games 24-in-1: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bronze Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Number Run: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Toca Hair Salon 3: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Thinkrolls Space: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Marble Age: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: $1 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Tiny Tanks!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PicFrame: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 19: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Aquarium Camera: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Drumline: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands: $2 (Reg. $4)

