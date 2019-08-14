Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry New Dawn $20, GTA V Premium Online $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Far Cry New Dawn on PS4 and Xbox One for $20. Regularly up to $40 at Best Buy, today’s deal is within about $1 of the lowest we have tracked, matching the current PlayStation Summer sale and is the best price we can find. A direct sequel to Far Cry 5, this one puts players in a post apocalyptic version of the Hope County we know from the last game with new antagonists. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like the The Evil Within 2, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online, Darksiders III, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Mega Man X Legacy Collection and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Grand Theft Auto V: Online $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Live Gold Only
- The Evil Within 2 $18 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Valkyria Chronicles $12 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Thimbleweed Park $8 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Another World Switch $5 (Reg. $10) | eShop
- Forza Horizon 4 VIP Pass $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Live Gold Only
- Buy 1 Get 1 50% off games: incl. pre-orders, more | Amazon
- Fallout 4 GOTY $25 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- No Man’s Sky $26 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Dishonored 2 and Prey 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Prey $8 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Generation Zero $28 (Reg. $40) | PSN
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $15 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Hundreds of digital PlayStation games up to 75% off | PSN
- Days Gone on PS4 for $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield Pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
