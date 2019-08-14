Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry New Dawn $20, GTA V Premium Online $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Far Cry New Dawn on PS4 and Xbox One for $20. Regularly up to $40 at Best Buy, today’s deal is within about $1 of the lowest we have tracked, matching the current PlayStation Summer sale and is the best price we can find. A direct sequel to Far Cry 5, this one puts players in a post apocalyptic version of the Hope County we know from the last game with new antagonists. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like the The Evil Within 2, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online, Darksiders III, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Mega Man X Legacy Collection and many more down below.

