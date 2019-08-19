Cole Haan is kicking up your fall style during its End of Summer Sale that’s offering an extra 40% off all sale styles with code EXTRA40 at checkout. Find great deals on dress shoes, sneakers, jackets, accessories and more. As always, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s 2.ZEROGRAND Lined Laser Wingtip Oxford will elevate and polish any look. This style is currently marked down to $144 and originally was priced at $300. These shoes are lightweight, cushioned for comfort and designed to be breathable. Plus, they’re available in six color options and with over 560 reviews, rated 4.7/5 stars. Score even more deals below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide.

Another great style for men is the Warner Grand Penny Loafer. These shoes are a perfect transition option for fall and they’re on sale for $132. To compare, the loafers were originally priced at $300. Loafers are timeless to wear for years to come and its slip-on design adds convenience. Best of all, this style features a moisture-wicking liner to promote comfort.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the Elyse Booties are a standout from Cole Haan’s End of Summer Sale and very on-trend for this fall. Originally these booties were priced at $280, however during the sale you can find them for $132. Its pointed toe will provide a flattering and lengthening effect to your legs. Plus, its block heel will help to make walking comfortable. You can find them in four color options and two fabric types.

The most notable deals for women include:

