Today’s Best Game Deals: Nier GOTY $25, Garfield Kart Racing + $10 GC, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Nier: Automata Game of The Yorha Edition on PS4 for $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Best Buy. Regularly $40, it still fetches as much from GameStop and PSN with today’s deal matching the lowest we have tracked. This version includes the main game along with all the DLC and bonus content for the “award-winning post-apocalyptic action RPG”. You’ll also find deep price drops on titles like Garfield Kart Furious Racing pre-orders, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Dragon’s Crown Pro, Mortal Kombat 11, Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Garfield Kart Racing Pre-order $30 ($40 value) | Best Buy
- Plus $10 Best Buy Gift Card
- Dragon Quest XI $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- Guacamelee! 2 $8 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $9 (Reg. $20+) | PSN
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $15 (Reg. $30) | PSN
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf 3DS $16 (Reg. $20) | Woot
- Super Mario Odyssey $42 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mortal Kombat 11 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20 (Reg. $30+) | GameStop
- Limited Steelbook Edition
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Prey $8 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Days Gone on PS4 for $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield Pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
