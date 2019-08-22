Today’s Best Game Deals: Nier GOTY $25, Garfield Kart Racing + $10 GC, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Nier: Automata Game of The Yorha Edition on PS4 for $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Best Buy. Regularly $40, it still fetches as much from GameStop and PSN with today’s deal matching the lowest we have tracked. This version includes the main game along with all the DLC and bonus content for the “award-winning post-apocalyptic action RPG”. You’ll also find deep price drops on titles like Garfield Kart Furious Racing pre-orders, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Dragon’s Crown Pro, Mortal Kombat 11, Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and many more down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Take a look at the first official Marvel’s Avengers gameplay footage [Video]

Sega Genesis Mini hands-on reveals a retro console worth your attention

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!