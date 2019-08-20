Today we are getting our first official Marvel’s Avengers gameplay footage. Outside of a short-lived leak and the very brief glimpse we caught during the E3 presentation this year, it’s still hard to tell exactly what we are getting with this one. Fortunately, today’s 18+ minute gameplay demo will at least get the general public caught up with those lucky enough to see this footage behind-closed-doors at E3 2019. Head below for all the details and today’s Marvel’s Avengers: A-Day Prologue Gameplay Footage.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

As exciting as it was when developer Crystal Dynamics unveiled the new AAA Marvel Avengers game, questions rose just as fast as anticipation. After the Square Enix E3 2019 presentation was all wrapped up, a few lucky members of the media and so on got to take a look at an extended gameplay presentation of the game’s opening salvo known as the A-Day Prologue.

Official Marvel’s Avengers Gameplay:

We catch a good look at Thor, the Incredible Hulk, Captain America, Iron Man and Black Widow in today’s Marvel’s Avengers gameplay footage. We are essentially looking at a third-person action game with loads of melee combat and some quick time event-like specials, as far as we can tell anyway. Leading with Thor easily taking care of some general baddies with that hammer of his, the game cinematically transitions (via cutscene) to a flying/chase sequence as control flips over to Iron Man. Much of the same filmic sequencing takes place as we hop over to the other Avengers before ending with a sort of mini boss battle with Black Widow.

The whole thing looks pretty good to me, despite the voice acting being somewhat distracting after being so used to the MCU. Crystal Dynamics is developing its own universe of sorts and has tapped a completely different cast of voice actors for its take on Marvel’s biggest heroes.

Marvel’s Avengers officially releases on May 15th, 2020 for Xbox One, PS4, Stadia and PC. Pre-orders are now live for $50 at Amazon or with a $10 credit at Best Buy. You can most definitely expect more information and gameplay drops between now and then. And while we are talking Marvel, here are all the upcoming films/projects scheduled for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

9to5Toys’ Take:

It is nice to finally see some real-time official Marvel’s Avengers gameplay footage, but considering this is just a tutorial part of the experience, we don’t get any information on how the game is actually structured. Are there different stages specific to the hero? Or maybe a more cinematic approach with mostly linear arenas? Only time will tell. We know it will be an ongoing story with what we can assume are various regions and missions as well as even characters added down the line. As for what we will be getting on day one of release though, today’s new gameplay footage unfortunately doesn’t give us much insight there.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!