Assemble Nintendo’s Labo Vehicle Kit for your Switch at $40 (Reg. $69)

Walmart currently offers the Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit for $39.99 shipped. Normally selling for $69 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a 42% discount, matches the second best price we’ve tracked and comes within $5 of the all-time low. With three different cardboard creations to build, Nintendo’s Labo Vehicle Kit puts you behind the wheel of a car, submarine, and plane. You’ll even be able to use the Toy-Cons with games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for more immersive racing. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 285 customer. We loved it in our hands-on review, saying that Nintendo has made a “compelling case for build-your-own controllers and accessories.”

If you’re looking to enhance your Mario Kart gameplay on a tighter budget, you can grab two of Nintendo’s Joy-Con Wheel Add-ons for $13 at Amazon. You won’t get the more life-like driving experience provided by the Labo Vehicle Kit, but it’s still a fun way to mix up the gameplay.

Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit features:

Get ready to make, play and discover with the Nintendo Labo; Toy-Con: Vehicle Kit, which puts you in the driver’s seat of a car, submarine, and plane. Nintendo Labo is an innovative line of family-friendly do-it-yourself kits for the Nintendo Switch; gaming system. Make customizable cardboard creations called Toy-Con, play fun games with them, discover how they work, and invent new ways to play.

