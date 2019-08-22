The Roomba i7+ robotic vacuum empties itself and more for $899 ($200 off)

Wellbots is offering the iRobot Roomba i7+ Connected Robotic Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal (7550) for $899 shipped when the code VACUUM50 is used at checkout. This is down from its $1,099 regular price and beats the current sale price at retailers like Amazon by $50, marking one of the biggest discounts we’ve tracked all-time. This robot vacuum isn’t your typical household cleaning companion. It features an “Automatic Dirt Disposal” system which empties the vacuum at the end of each cleaning session. This system can hold up to a month’s worth of dirt and grime, making sure that your vacuum can do the job without needing to be emptied every day or two. The Roomba i7+ is also compatible with Alexa and Assistant, which gives you voice-controlled cleaning on top of using the app to build a custom schedule. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Just want the schedule and other smart features? The ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative at $212 shipped at Amazon. You’ll lose out on the automatic emptying, Roomba namesake, and slightly higher-power suction, but that’s about it.

Roomba i7+ Connected Robotic Vacuum features:

Empties on its own you don’t have to think about vacuuming for weeks at a time

Power Lifting Suction delivers 10X the air power* for improved pickup performance

Patented iAdapt 3.0 Navigation with vSLAM technology allows the robot to seamlessly navigate and efficiently clean an entire level of your home

Imprint Smart Mapping enables the robot to learn, map and adapt to your home, allowing you to control which rooms are cleaned and when

High-Efficiency Filter traps 99 percent of cat and dog allergens

Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors

“Roomba, clean my kitchen.” Knows your kitchen from your living room

