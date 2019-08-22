Become a baseball star with the SKLZ Zip-N-Hit Batting Trainer at $11.50

Amazon is offering the SKLZ Zip-N-Hit Baseball Batting Trainer for $11.50 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. This is down nearly 50% from its $20 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. With baseball season winding down in the next few months, it’s about time to begin training for next year. This batting trainer will help your little one learn to keep their eye on the ball, preparing them to hit their next home run. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of at-home coaches.

If your kid is more of an up-and-coming basketball star, then grab the Spalding NBA Mini Basketball for under $10 Prime shipped. This ball is designed specifically for little ones and will give you a chance to train them how to shoot hoops like the best.

SKLZ Zip-N-Hit Baseball batting Trainer features:

Get a better analysis of players stance, eye tracking, and swing as they watch the ball come down the line

The SKLZ Zip-N-Hit is a great training aid to improve swing pace, level, and timing

Imagine a portable batting cage that fits into the size of a baseball glove

Give your player the tools they need before stepping up to the plate

It doesn’t matter if you’re coaching a team, or working with your all-star child, the proper equipment will make your life easier

