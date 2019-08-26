Upgrade to PlayStation 4 Pro’s 4K/HDR gaming at just $315 shipped (Reg. $400)

- Aug. 26th 2019 2:05 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $400 $315
0

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via Google Express is now offering the PlayStation 4 Pro console for $314.99 shipped. Simply apply coupon code CWZPKY at checkout. Regularly $400, it fetches closer to $360+ from Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest non-bundle offer we’ve tracked this year. Including a DualShock 4 controller, headset and a 1TB hard drive, PS4 Pro brings 4K and HDR support to your game room. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

An ideal add-on for your new PS4 Pro (or any PlayStation 4 for that matter) is the AmazonBasics Dual Controller Charging Station at under $12.50 Prime shipped. It is one of the more affordable ways to ensure your controllers are always juiced up and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds.

We also still have the gold PS4 controller down at $38 (Reg. $47+) and here’s everything you need to know about the new DualShock 4 colorways. Time is running out on the August PS Plus freebies and this is the new Rose Gold Wireless Headset.

PlayStation 4 Pro Console:

Battle friends and foes with the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro console. Its 1TB capacity lets you store plenty of games without an external hard drive, and the dual-shock controller improves your hands-on gaming experience. See enemies in clear, vibrant detail with the included HDMI cable of the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro console.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $400 $315

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Sony

Sony
Google Express

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard