Sony is set to introduce some new DualShock 4 controllers along with a brand new take on its Gold Wireless headset for PS4. Sony usually comes out of the woodwork with a series of new colorways for its PS4 gamepad around this time of year in order to ramp up for the holiday shopping season, and 2019 is no exception. Head below for a closer look at the new PlayStation peripherals.

After recently introducing a series of new apparel/collectibles to the PlayStation Gear Store, Sony is ready to unveil the new DualShock 4 controller colors. This time last year we saw the Berry Blue, Sunset Orange, Metallic Copper and Blue Camouflage hit store shelves for the first time. This year’s new coats of paint include Electric Purple, Red Camouflage, Titanium Blue and the new Rose Gold.

New DualShock 4 Colors:

First up is Electric Purple. This two-tone purple take on the DS4 controller also features white PlayStation shapes on the D-pad. A nice change over the usual multi-colored shapes, this is something we also saw on the Sunset Orange and Berry Blue colorways last time around.

We saw blue last year, but today’s batch of new DualShock 4 controllers also includes the new Red Camouflage. A mixture of Black, red and brown patches of color, it also features silver detailing alongside the usual DS4 aesthetics.

But my personal favorite of the bunch would have to be the new Titanium Blue and Rose Gold options. Both feature a metallic paint job with matching accents and a matte finish along the back side. The gold metallic finish and subtle hue of the Rose Gold will also pair perfectly with the brand new Rose Gold Wireless PS4 Headset:

Rose Gold Headset:

It will essentially be the same headset we know and love, but in a new colorway. The latest black model has been around for a couple years now fetches $74 on Amazon, down from the regular $100 MSRP. Around this time last year Sony introduced the glacier white model which was immediately followed up by the hard-to-get 500 Million Limited Edition models. But now that Sony has hit the 100 million sales milestone, I guess it’s time to go pink. Featuring the same metallic finish as the aforementioned controller, the Rose Gold Wireless Headset also has embossed PS Shapes on the inside of the headband. Get a closer look in the video above.

The new DualShock 4 controllers will be available to purchase “this September” at the usual $64.99. While the headset will come in at an expected $99.99 (on par with previous generation sets) will hit “a bit later this Fall”.

9to5toys’ Take:

While the fresh coats of paint on the new DualShock 4 controllers really isn’t all that interesting for some, it will certainly catch the eye of collectors and the like. It is also about time Sony offered up some additional colorways on its Gold Wireless headset. Considering not everyone will like the basic black and all-white models, at least there is another option here. I also like the idea of matching my PS4 headset to the controller like this, despite there only being 3 combinations to do that with Sony first-party cans.

