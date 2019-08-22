The gold DualShock 4 Controller is now down to $38 shipped (Reg. $47+), more

Newegg is now offering the Sony DualShock 4 Controller in gold for $37.99 shipped. Regularly $65, this one usually sells for closer $47 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the most readily available deals we saw on DualShock 4 controllers during this year’s massive summer/E3 sales. Ideal for collectors or just as a pop of color for your PS setup, this is at the latest generation gamepad from Sony with the touch pad, integrated light bar, and built-in speaker. More deals and details below.

Today’s deal comes on the heels of Sony announcing the 100 millionth PlayStation 4 sold and the latest additions to the new DualShock 4 lineup. Just last week, Sony took to its official blog to unveil the 2019 DS4 colorways alongside the new Rose Gold Wireless Headset. You’ll find all the details on those right here as well as live pre-order listings for the 4 new colorways over at Amazon.

Time is winding down on the giant end-of-summer PSN sale with hundreds of deals on digital titles. You can refresh your PlayStation Plus membership for just $40 right now and here are August’s PS Plus freebies.

Sony DualShock 4 Controller:

Precision controller enhanced to offer players absolute control for all games on PlayStation 4. Improved feel, shape, and sensitivity of dual analog sticks and trigger buttons. New multi-touch and clickable touch pad on the face of the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller opens up worlds of new gameplay possibilities for both newcomers and veteran gamers.

