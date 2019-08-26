Your best cup of coffee awaits with the Dutch-built masterpiece Gold Box for $247

If you value your coffee experience, you can forgo the $17 Mr. Coffee and step all the way up to a handmade Technivorm Moccamaster in today’s Amazon Gold Box for $246.99 shipped (20% off). That’s the lowest price we’ve seen (usually over $300) on this hand-built in the Netherlands coffee brewer that gets an impressive 4.4/5 star ratings from close to 1,000 Amazon reviewers. It features 100 minute auto shutoff, 4-6 minute brew time and delivers 5 8-oz cups of coffee.
Technivorm Moccamaster features:
- The top coffee maker choice of coffee brewing experts
- Easy use, one button Operation and 4-6 minute brew time for 40 oz of coffee
- Perfectly brewed coffee delivered by our copper element and no pumps
- Coffee maker features an auto shut off after 100 minutes
- Backed by a 5-year Manufacturers warranty
