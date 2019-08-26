Your best cup of coffee awaits with the Dutch-built masterpiece Gold Box for $247

If you value your coffee experience, you can forgo the $17 Mr. Coffee and step all the way up to a handmade Technivorm Moccamaster in today’s Amazon Gold Box for $246.99 shipped (20% off). That’s the lowest price we’ve seen (usually over $300) on this hand-built in the Netherlands coffee brewer that gets an impressive 4.4/5 star ratings from close to 1,000 Amazon reviewers. It features 100 minute auto shutoff, 4-6 minute brew time and delivers 5 8-oz cups of coffee.

Technivorm Moccamaster features:

The top coffee maker choice of coffee brewing experts

Easy use, one button Operation and 4-6 minute brew time for 40 oz of coffee

Perfectly brewed coffee delivered by our copper element and no pumps

Coffee maker features an auto shut off after 100 minutes

Backed by a 5-year Manufacturers warranty

