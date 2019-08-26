Your best cup of coffee awaits with the Dutch-built masterpiece Gold Box for $247

- Aug. 26th 2019 6:49 am ET

If you value your coffee experience, you can forgo the $17 Mr. Coffee and step all the way up to a handmade Technivorm Moccamaster in today’s Amazon Gold Box for $246.99 shipped (20% off). That’s the lowest price we’ve seen (usually over $300) on this hand-built in the Netherlands coffee brewer that gets an impressive 4.4/5 star ratings from close to 1,000 Amazon reviewers.  It features 100 minute auto shutoff, 4-6 minute brew time and delivers 5 8-oz cups of coffee.

Technivorm Moccamaster features:

  • The top coffee maker choice of coffee brewing experts
  • Easy use, one button Operation and 4-6 minute brew time for 40 oz of coffee
  • Perfectly brewed coffee delivered by our copper element and no pumps
  • Coffee maker features an auto shut off after 100 minutes
  • Backed by a 5-year Manufacturers warranty

