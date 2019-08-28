The Apple Award-winning Alto’s Odyssey now on sale for $2 on iOS (Reg. $5)

Today we have some nice price drops on the Snowman developed Alto’s Adventure and the sequel Alto’s Odyssey. Widely considered to be among the best games on the platform, Apple Design Award-winners are seeing some nice price drops today. Most notably, Alto’s Odyssey is now on sale for $1.99, down from the usual $5. Outside of the some holiday-worthy offers on the newer Alto’s Odyssey, today’s deal is matching the best we have tracked. As far as Alto’s Adventure, you can download it for $3.99. They combine for a 4+ star rating from over 10,000 gamers. More details below.

While neither of these deals are the absolute lowest we have tracked, anytime these amazing games go on sale it’s worth a look, especially because it doesn’t happen very often.

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Adventure: $4 (Reg. $5)

Alto’s Odyssey:

Apple Design Award Winner, 2018…Join Alto and his friends and set off on an endless sandboarding journey to discover its secrets. Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, and explore long-hidden temples in a fantastical place far from home. Along the way, you’ll grind across vines, bounce atop hot air balloons, ride towering rock walls, and escape mischievous lemurs – all while uncovering the desert’s many mysteries.

