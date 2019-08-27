Top-ranked music app Incredibox drops to just $1 on iOS/Android (Reg. $4)

Aug. 27th 2019

Described as “part game, part tool”, Incredibox allows users to create their own music “with the help of a merry crew of beatboxers”. There are 7 musical styles to choose from plus a series of matching graphics and animations to go along with them. Regularly $4, the game is now matching the lowest price we have tracked in years at just $1. However, the #2 ranked music experience on the App Store happens to also be on sale for Android users as well. Google Play is now offering the game for just $1. Combined, both versions carry a 4+ star rating from over 10,000 users. More details below.

Incredibox:

Part game, part tool, Incredibox is above all an audio and visual experience that has quickly become a hit with people of all ages. The right mix of music, graphics, animation and interactivity makes Incredibox ideal for everyone. And because it makes learning fun and entertaining, Incredibox is now being used by schools all over the world.

