Top-ranked music app Incredibox drops to just $1 on iOS/Android (Reg. $4)

Described as “part game, part tool”, Incredibox allows users to create their own music “with the help of a merry crew of beatboxers”. There are 7 musical styles to choose from plus a series of matching graphics and animations to go along with them. Regularly $4, the game is now matching the lowest price we have tracked in years at just $1. However, the #2 ranked music experience on the App Store happens to also be on sale for Android users as well. Google Play is now offering the game for just $1. Combined, both versions carry a 4+ star rating from over 10,000 users. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

In case you missed it, Mario Kart Tour is launching on iOS and Android next month. Here’s all the details on that. We also still have the first price drops on the award-winning Fantastical apps for iOS and Mac right here as well as today’s iOS price drops. This morning’s roundup features deals on title like Inspire Pro, Learn How to Make Origami, ProShot, iWriter, Money Pro Personal Finance and many more. And go score yourself some discounted iTunes credit to get even deeper deals while you’re at it.

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

Android: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

Over 15% off iTunes gift cards with email delivery via Costco

Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man $20, Assassin’s Creed Collection $10, more

Incredibox:

Part game, part tool, Incredibox is above all an audio and visual experience that has quickly become a hit with people of all ages. The right mix of music, graphics, animation and interactivity makes Incredibox ideal for everyone. And because it makes learning fun and entertaining, Incredibox is now being used by schools all over the world.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!