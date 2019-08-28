Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Do! Premium, Monster Park AR Dino, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Alto’s Odyssey, AirDisk Pro, Do! Premium -Simple To Do List, Find Bluetooth, Monster Park – AR Dino World and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Monster Park – AR Dino World: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Find Bluetooth: device tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Adventure: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Death Worm: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Do! Premium -Simple To Do List: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: World Clock Pro Mobile: $2 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Learn How to Make Origami: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ProShot: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $12 (Reg. $30)

