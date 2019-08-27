Spyro Trilogy for Switch and PC releases next week [Video]

The Spyro Trilogy for Switch and PC is on the way. Mid-2018 saw the release of the Spyro Reignited Trilogy for PS4 and Xbox One, but the miniature cartoon dragon was never scheduled to come to Nintendo’s hybrid console, or Steam for that matter. However, along with today’s launch trailer from Insomniac Games and Activision, we now have official release dates for both Switch and PC. All the details are down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Spyro initially debuted back in 1998 for the original PlayStation. To some degree, the IP was considered to be one of Sony’s mascot platformers alongside Crash Bandicoot and others – largely remaining a Sony-exclusive for years. While the Reignited bundle only brought the franchise to modern PS4 and Xbox gamers initially, the Spyro Trilogy for Switch and PC is literally only a week away now.

Spyro Trilogy for Switch & PC:

The package contains the first three games from the franchise in remastered form: Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. While they aren’t complete overhauls like we have seen in recent years (think the new Resident Evil 2), the Spyro Trilogy for Switch and PC is certainly the definitive ways to play these games on those platforms.

You’re looking at much better visuals across the board along with an overhauled soundtrack and a series of actual gameplay tweaks/quality of life changes to make the experience more enjoyable overall. Activision and Toys For Bob have also tweaked the in-game cameras here to offer players much better control over Spyro and the platforming mechanics.

Release Date:

Initially releasing back in September of 2018 for Xbox One and PS4, the Spyro Trilogy on Switch and PC (Steam) is scheduled for release on September 3rd, 2019. The Switch version is already up for pre-order at Amazon for $39.99.

Once again, this is another mascot platformer that just seems like it should have gotten re-released on Switch from the get-go. It’s hard to imagine them needing this much time to port the Trilogy to Nintendo’s extremely popular platform. But whatever the reason, it is only a matter of days before the Spyro Trilogy for Switch and PC hits the eShop and Steam.

Insomniac Games – the creator of the Spyro IP and the recent Marvel’s Spider-Man game – was just recently purchased by Sony and brought into its first-party development fold. The development team was also previously responsible for the Ratchet & Clank series, so clearly it already had a close relationship with Sony. While the team has also made exclusive Microsoft titles in the past, like Sunset Overdrive, that will no longer be the case after this week’s acquisition.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!