Game Console hardcover photo book hits the Amazon low at $9.50 (Reg. $16+)

Amazon is offering The Game Console: A Photographic History from Atari to Xbox for $9.47. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This hardcover photo book is regularly between $16 or $25 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked. Barnes & Noble charges $22.50, for comparison. Featuring 250+ pages covering over 85 consoles, this book takes you on photographic “tour through the evolution of video game hardware”. It covers just about every console from Atari 2600 and NES all the way to Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

At under $9.50, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any gaming art book for less than today’s featured deal. If you’re looking for a sweet coffee table book for the game room, The Game Console is about as good as it gets. But you could also opt for this Super Mario Official Activity Book for $7 (Amazon all-time low). It includes 800+ stickers you can decorate the game room with (or anything really).

Speaking of consoles, the new Switch Lite reviews are in and things are looking quite positive. And here are some details on how to get a new model Switch for as low as $100.

The Game Console: A Photographic History:

The Game Console is a tour through the evolution of video game hardware, with gorgeous full-color photos of 86 consoles. You’ll start your journey with legendary consoles like the Magnavox Odyssey, Atari 2600, Nintendo Entertainment System, and the Commodore 64. The visual nostalgia trip continues with systems from the 1990s and 2000s, and ends on modern consoles like the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Wii U.

