Super Mario Official Activity Book with 800+ stickers for $7 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Super Mario Official Sticker Book for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Target. Regularly $13, today’s deal is 46% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Whether you are a collector or just looking for a Mario-themed gift for a youngster, this this full-color book features all the well known characters from the Mushroom Kingdom. It also has a series of activities and stickers (over 800) spread across the 64-page layout. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

All things considered, most Mario sticker packs without the book included go for more than today’s featured deal. You could, however, opt for something like the Mario Time! puzzle book for slightly less. You’re also getting a slightly larger book (more pages) and a hardcover compared to the paperback deal above.

While we are talking Nintendo add-ons, the hardcover Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia book is still down at $17.45, the Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit is at $40 (Reg. $69) and here are some huge deals on digital games to fill up your Switch library.

Super Mario Official Sticker Book:

Enter a new stage of Super Mario in this full-color activity book starring Nintendo’s classic team of Mario, Luigi, and their friends–plus stickers! Super Mario fans of all ages will love this full-color book featuring Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and all their friends from the Mushroom Kingdom. With tons of awesome activities and stickers, the Super Mario Official Sticker Book will be the most thrilling experience for Super Mario fans since World 1-1!

