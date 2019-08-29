Amazon is offering the Bodum Chambord 34-Ounce French Press Coffee Maker on sale for $22.01 Prime shipped. This is down nearly 50% from its regular $40 going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. There’s nothing like a fresh cup of coffee from a French press brewer. It offers a smooth taste and is a must for those who enjoy making fancy brews at home. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the Bodum name and opt for the Utopia Kitchen French Press at $12 Prime shipped. It’s still 34-ounces, but you’ll lose out on the high-end look and feel of the Bodum above. Plus, the quality of the glass, filters, and more likely won’t be quite as good.

If you do go with the Bodum French press that’s on sale above, be sure to use your savings on the Mueller Austria Manual Burr Coffee Grinder, which drops to $16 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. If you’re using a French press, a burr grinder is a must to get the best flavor possible.

Looking for other ways to up your coffee game? Check out Trevor’s custom coffee and espresso bar to get some great ideas on brewers and more. One product that really stood out to me was the Brew: Better Coffee At Home book. It not only looks great as an accent piece on my counter by my Nespresso but also is filled with some awesome ideas for new brews to try.

Bodum Chambord French Press features:

French press: Chambord French press brews a premium cup of Coffee in just 4 minutes, Simply add course ground Coffee, hot water and press

Stainless steel: 3-part stainless steel plunger has a mesh filter that helps extract your coffee’s aromatic oils and subtle flavors instead of being absorbed by a paper filter

Care Instructions: The beaker, filter and plunger are dishwasher safe. Lid and frame should be hand washed with a non-abrasive sponge.

Maximum flavor: pressed Coffee extracts the perfect amount of essentials oils and acids from the Coffee bean for maximum flavor; The preferred method for brewing for Coffee enthusiasts everywhere

Servings: this premium French press Coffee maker makes 8 cups of Coffee, 4oz each

