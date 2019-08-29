Create your own ecosystem in Valleys Between for iOS at $1 (All-time low)

In Valleys Between, players must nurture a thriving ecosystem by creating life and developing communities while “discovering the quiet mysteries of the valley”. It’s a pretty game with an original soundtrack, handcrafted audio and is now on sale for just $1. The regularly $3 game has seen a few price drops over the last year or so, but today’s offer is the best we have ever tracked. It has no ads or in-app purchases, you buy it once and “grow your valley forever”. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 gamers. More details below.

In case you missed it earlier, we saw the entire Reigns series go on sale for iOS along with a freebie offer on Dr. Panda’s Toto Treehouse for the kids. This morning’s roundup also a nice selection of price drops including Week Calendar Widget Pro, Train Conductor and many more.

Valleys Between:

Nurture a thriving, beautiful world by creating life, developing communities and discovering the quiet mysteries of the valley. Grow a thriving, healthy world. Discover the endless challenges within the valley and find the elusive balance needed to sustain it. Swipe up and down to shape the land at your fingertips. Designed with intuitive controls to be easy to pick up and play.

