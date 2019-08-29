Reigns series + Game of Thrones Edition on iOS from $1 each (Reg. up to $4)

We have some stellar price drops on Devolver Digital’s popular Reigns series. From the original right through to the Game of Thrones edition, all three of the highly-rated Reigns games are now matching their all-time lows. Regularly up to $4 each, Reigns and the sequel Reigns: Her Majesty are now down at $1 each, while the Game of Thrones version is now at $1.99. Described as a “swipe ‘em up” experience, players must make tough decisions to grow their small kingdom into a dynasty for the ages. Combined. these titles carry a 4+ star rating from around 25,000 gamers. More details below.

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)

Reigns: Game of Thrones:

Reigns: Game of Thrones is the heir to the award-winning HBO® TV series Game of Thrones® and the smash-hit swipe ‘em up series Reigns from Nerial and Devolver Digital. Through the fiery visions of Melisandre, claim the Iron Throne as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more to carefully navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms.

