Super 80s World iOS platformer hits its all-time low at $1 (Reg. $4)

“Pop your collar, fluff your mullet and lace your kicks”, Super 80s World for iOS is now on sale. The regularly $4 retro platform runner is now down to just $1 on the App Store. While we have seen a couple of discounts over the last few months, today’s deal is the lowest price we have ever seen on iOS. Completely void of IAPs and ads, this one features over 40 levels, boss battles, 20+ hours of gameplay and even a series of 80’s-inspired mini games. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details and gameplay footage below.

iOS Universal: Super 80s World: $1 (Reg. $4)

Super 80s World :

Bounce, flip and slide your way through the decade. Each year is a different world, from coin-operated arcades to the neon glow of Miami Beach. Many obstacles stand your way. Only by rebuilding your massive collection of ’80s VHS tapes, cassettes and video games will you be able to save the day.

