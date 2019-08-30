Weekender bags, briefcases and accessories from $14 Prime shipped at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ECOSUSI INC (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 50% off on select leather briefcases, duffel bags and accessories. A standout from this sale is the Unisex Large Travel Weekender Bag for $28 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $40, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This duffel bag features water-repellent material and a spacious interior to hold all of your essentials. It also has a padded shoulder strap for added comfort. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 430 reviews.

Another standout is the Leather Messenger Bag that’s also on sale for $34 and regularly priced at $50. This briefcase looks polished and can easily fit a 13-inch MacBook. Best of all, it’s available in multiple color options and rated 4.2/5 stars.

Also, be sure to check out Lenovo’s Casual Backpack that can hold your 15-inch MacBook and it’s priced at just $13.

ECOSUSI Large Travel Weekender Bag features:

Dimension: Length 18″, Hight 8″, Top width 6″, Bottom width 8″; Length of the zipper opening: 17.5″. Weight: 1.4 lb. Perfect size as “free personal item” for spirit air.

Made of water-repellent nylon fabric with secure double top handles and solid gold hardware. Carry-on bag with an adjustable padded shoulder strap for satchel or cross body style.

The back outside pocket can be slid over the suitcase handle to help keep stable and secure. There is a zipper pocket for holding tickets and passport.

Large capacity: 1 main zippered compartment for some clothes, water bottles and toiletries, 1 padded Velcro pocket for tablet, ipad, or kinder, 1 inner zippered pocket and 2 slip pockets for wallet, phone, keys and etc.

