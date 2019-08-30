Weekender bags, briefcases and accessories from $14 Prime shipped at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ECOSUSI INC (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 50% off on select leather briefcases, duffel bags and accessories. A standout from this sale is the Unisex Large Travel Weekender Bag for $28 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $40, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This duffel bag features water-repellent material and a spacious interior to hold all of your essentials. It also has a padded shoulder strap for added comfort. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 430 reviews.
Another standout is the Leather Messenger Bag that’s also on sale for $34 and regularly priced at $50. This briefcase looks polished and can easily fit a 13-inch MacBook. Best of all, it’s available in multiple color options and rated 4.2/5 stars.
Also, be sure to check out Lenovo’s Casual Backpack that can hold your 15-inch MacBook and it’s priced at just $13.
ECOSUSI Large Travel Weekender Bag features:
- Dimension: Length 18″, Hight 8″, Top width 6″, Bottom width 8″; Length of the zipper opening: 17.5″. Weight: 1.4 lb. Perfect size as “free personal item” for spirit air.
- Made of water-repellent nylon fabric with secure double top handles and solid gold hardware. Carry-on bag with an adjustable padded shoulder strap for satchel or cross body style.
- The back outside pocket can be slid over the suitcase handle to help keep stable and secure. There is a zipper pocket for holding tickets and passport.
- Large capacity: 1 main zippered compartment for some clothes, water bottles and toiletries, 1 padded Velcro pocket for tablet, ipad, or kinder, 1 inner zippered pocket and 2 slip pockets for wallet, phone, keys and etc.
