Can you escape from iOS prison? The Escapists now on sale for $3 (Reg. $5)

Team17’s The Escapists for iOS is now on sale for $2.99. The regularly $5 prison escape game is now matching the 2019 low. The last time we saw it go for any less than this was way back during the 2018 holidays. Featuring “thrilling and immersive gameplay” players must find a way to escape from the sandbox-style prison stages. Rated 4+ stars from thousands, it is ranked among the top 20 strategy games on the App Store. More details and deals on Team17 games down below.

The lauded developer is also offering some notable deals on its popular Worms series plus more. All of which you’ll find in this morning’s iOS price drop roundup. As for Mac gamers, you can now score the new Stranger Things 3 for $10 on Steam right now. And we still have up to 15% off iTunes gift cards at Costco.

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $3 (Reg. $5)

The Escapists: Prison Escape:

The Escapists, you’ve done the crime but can you survive and do the time? The Escapists is a unique prison escape sandbox game where you get to experience a life behind bars and barbed wire fences. You’ve had a life of crime but now you’re caught. With thrilling and immersive gameplay, you need to create an escape route in a world of other prisoners and ruled by routine.

