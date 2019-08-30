Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Worms3, Riptide GP Renegade, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Riptide GP: Renegade, Sheltered, The Escapists: Prison Escape, Worms3 and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Special Tactics: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bee – Classic Edition: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sketch Me! Sketch&Cartoon: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pixagram: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Riptide GP: Renegade: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brushstroke: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sheltered: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ToonCamera: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Inkwork: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Worms3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: WORMS: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Worms 2: Armageddon: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $3 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Find my Earbuds-Device finder: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Train Conductor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda & Toto’s Treehouse: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive & File Browser: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Valleys Between: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iesabel: $1 (Reg. $6)

iPad: AudioKit Digital D1 Synth + AU: $8 (Reg. $15)

