Today’s Best Game Deals: Stranger Things 3 $10, Kingdom Hearts III $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Stranger Things 3: The Game on the eShop for $9.99. Also available on Steam for PC and Mac users or for $15 on PSN. Regularly $20, this is the current best price we can find. After seeing the new trailer back in April, today’s deal is the first notable price drop we have tracked on the Netflix show adaptation. “Play through familiar events from the series while also uncovering never-before-seen quests, character interactions, and secrets”. You’ll also find price drops on titles like Kingdom Hearts III, Stardew Valley, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete, Gears of War 4 and many more down below.
- Kingdom Hearts III $20 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Stardew Valley Collector’s Edition $10 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $15 (Reg. $22+) | Microsoft
- Disney Classic Games pre-order $30 | Amazon
- Aladdin and the Lion King
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom $30 ($60 value) | Best Buy
- Plus Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack
- Yakuza 0 $14.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Gears of War 4 $2 (Reg. $20) | CDKeys
- Borderlands 3 pre-order $60 + $10 GC | Amazon
- Prime members only
- Control $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection $10 (Reg. $25+) | Microsoft
- Need for Speed Heat pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go $36 (Reg. $50+) | Target
- Undertale Switch $12 (Reg. $15) | Target
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $37.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield Pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
