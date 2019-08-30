Ninja’s 6-Quart Multi-Function Cooker drops to $50 for today only (Reg. $70+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Ninja 6-Quart Instant Cooker (PC101) for $49.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100, this model sells for $69+ at Amazon, Home Depot and Walmart with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. Only once have we seen it down this low on Amazon and that was a 1-day offer back in April. This is a 6-quart multi cooker with 5 built-in settings including pressure and slow cook. But you’ll also find 5 sear/sauté options as well. Along with the non-stick interior, it has a dishwasher-safe design and can pump out 1000-Watts of power. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 200 Best Buy customers. More deals and details below.

You can save some cash by going with a 4-Quart Crock-Pot Smart-Pot Slow Cooker at $30, but you’re losing out on some capacity space and the additional cooking modes. However, many of our Labor Day cooker deals are also still live where you’ll find up to 8-quarts of multi-cooker from just $40, plus Instant Pot deals and much more.

Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware, robot vacuums and much more. And in case you missed it, Best Buy’s Labor Day sale has huge deals on MacBooks, Apple Watch, iPads and more.

Ninja 6-Quart Instant Cooker:

Prepare a variety of meals faster with this nonstick Ninja cooker. It operates as much as 70 percent faster than traditional methods, and the digital control panel lets you select the function your recipe needs. This 1000W Ninja cooker holds up to 6 quarts and includes a stainless steel rack for steaming. With 5 built-in cooking functions: Pressure Cook (High and Low), Slow Cook, Steam, Sear/Sauté, and Keep Warm.

