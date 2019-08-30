Head back to the World of the Witcher, hardcover book now $14.50 (Reg. $25+)

Amazon is now offering the hardcover World of the Witcher: Video Game Compendium book for $14.66. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $35 or so, this one has dropped down to around $25 for the last few months and now even further to the Amazon all-time low. With CD Projekt going full force on Cyberpunk 2077, this book is a great way to cap off the Witcher’s run as one of the best open-world RPGs out there (especially Wild Hunt). It features 184-pages of “in-depth knowledge about the locales, the deadly beasts that inhabit them, and the lethal weapons used to put them down”. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 200 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s featured deal that won’t cost quite as much is the Game Console hardcover photo book at $9.50. You won’t get your Witcher fix here, but it does cover basically the entire history of home gaming consoles in a gorgeous coffee table-style book.

We also have the Star Wars Icons: Han Solo book for $21 (Reg. $30+) and here some of the best newly-released cookbooks out there.

World of the Witcher Compendium:

Dive deep into the world of monster hunters, as the prominent characters from the universe take you on a guided tour of the fascinating dark fantasy adventure that is The Witcher. This gorgeous, illustrated hardbound volume contains in-depth knowledge about the locales, the deadly beasts that inhabit them, and the lethal weapons used to put them down.

