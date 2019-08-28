Learn all about the smuggler in Star Wars Icons: Han Solo for $21 (Reg. $30+)

Amazon is offering the Star Wars Icons: Han Solo hardcover book for $20.95 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. This is down over $10 from its going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This book tracks Han Solo’s life from conception in George Lucas’ mind to Harrison Ford’s amazing portrayal of the character and even leads up to the latest Solo movie. You’ll learn everything about Han from beginning to end, giving you a much deeper understanding of one of Star Wars’ main characters. Rated 5/5 stars.

Fans of that far, far away galaxy who are looking to save some cash may want to grab Star Wars: The Visual Encyclopedia for $15 Prime shipped on Amazon. It offers information on “more than 2,500 characters, creatures, planets, vehicles, Droids, weapons, technology, and more”, making it the ultimate collector’s item. Do keep in mind that it doesn’t focus on any one specific character like the book above.

Star Wars Icons: Han Solo covers the character’s entire journey, from his genesis in George Lucas’s first drafts of Star Wars to Harrison Ford’s iconic performances in the original three films and The Force Awakens, and the character’s rebirth in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The book also takes an in-depth look at Solo’s role in the Star Wars expanded universe, through novels, comics, video games, and more, and the indelible impression the character has made on pop culture.

