STSS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Aukey Wi-Fi Smart Plugs on sale at $32.49 shipped when the code XKSPIA9V is used at checkout this Labor Day. This is 35% off its regular rate of $50 and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. This gives homeowners the ability to add smart home functionality to four devices in their space. Whether you’re looking to turn on or off the coffee maker with voice commands (Alexa and Assistant), make lamps smart, or remotely turn off your hair tools, these smart plugs get the job done. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

We also spotted the Aukey Dual Mini Smart Plug on sale at $12.49 Prime shipped when the code L23MKCST is used at checkout via STSS’s Amazon’s storefront this Labor Day. This is down from its $25 list price, saving shoppers 50%. If you need to make a single outlet into two, this gets the job done while adding Wi-Fi smart control through Alexa or Assistant. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for other Labor Day smart home deals? Check out the Schlage HomeKit-ready Sense Deadbolt, which is down to $155.50. There’s also the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Alexa-enabled robotic vacuum at $110 off, which drops it to $170.

Also, don’t forget about TP-Link’s Kasa Smart LED Light Bulb, which is down to $13 Prime shipped. This is down from its $20 going rate, and the notable feature here is that there’s no hub required for its smart functions.

Aukey Wi-Fi Smart Plug 4-pack features:

Access from Anywhere: Activate and deactivate home appliances and electronics anytime, anywhere using this Wi-Fi Smart Plug and the AUKEY Home app on your phone. No smart hub or subscription service required

Control with Your Voice: Works with Alexa & Google Assistant. Use voice commands to control your home appliances and electronics

Home Automation: Customize a schedule for your lights to turn on at sunset or pre-set a timer and wake up with your coffee ready. Conveniently make your home feel more comfortable

Compact Design: Compact form keeps adjacent outlets accessible and allows two smart plugs to fit together perfectly in one duplex outlet

