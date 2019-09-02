Smartphone Accessories: Google Pixel 3 XL Fabric Case $22 (Reg. $40), more

- Sep. 2nd 2019 10:33 am ET

0

Amazon offers the official Google Pixel 3 XL Fabric Case for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also at Best Buy. Normally selling for $40 direct from Google, today’s price drop comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the second best we’ve seen overall. Cover your Pixel 3 XL handset in Google’s official case, which pairs a fabric design with a hard shell for added protection. The case also features Active Edge, which lets you access Assistant by applying pressure. It sports Qi charging compatibility as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 390 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Defend your Google Pixel 3 XL against scratches with this carbon Google phone case. It’s compatible with Qi charging for convenient use without cables, and the fabric material adds lightweight protection to your device. This Google phone case has Active Edge that lets you access Google Assistant by applying pressure.

This hard shell case is engineered to complement Pixel’s design while maintaining functionality. Retains access to your phone’s features, so you can snap pictures, connect a charger and adjust the volume without removing the case. Allows you to charge your cell phone without removing the case.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Buy

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go