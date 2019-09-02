Smartphone Accessories: Google Pixel 3 XL Fabric Case $22 (Reg. $40), more

Amazon offers the official Google Pixel 3 XL Fabric Case for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also at Best Buy. Normally selling for $40 direct from Google, today’s price drop comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the second best we’ve seen overall. Cover your Pixel 3 XL handset in Google’s official case, which pairs a fabric design with a hard shell for added protection. The case also features Active Edge, which lets you access Assistant by applying pressure. It sports Qi charging compatibility as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 390 customers.
Defend your Google Pixel 3 XL against scratches with this carbon Google phone case. It’s compatible with Qi charging for convenient use without cables, and the fabric material adds lightweight protection to your device. This Google phone case has Active Edge that lets you access Google Assistant by applying pressure.
This hard shell case is engineered to complement Pixel’s design while maintaining functionality. Retains access to your phone’s features, so you can snap pictures, connect a charger and adjust the volume without removing the case. Allows you to charge your cell phone without removing the case.
