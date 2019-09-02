Smartphone Accessories: Google Pixel 3 XL Fabric Case $22 (Reg. $40), more

Amazon offers the official Google Pixel 3 XL Fabric Case for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also at Best Buy. Normally selling for $40 direct from Google, today’s price drop comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the second best we’ve seen overall. Cover your Pixel 3 XL handset in Google’s official case, which pairs a fabric design with a hard shell for added protection. The case also features Active Edge, which lets you access Assistant by applying pressure. It sports Qi charging compatibility as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 390 customers.

