Official Zelda Hyrule Historia book hits the Amazon low at $14.50 (Reg. $22+)

Amazon is now offering the hardcover Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia book for $14.66. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $40, it sells for closer to $22 or so on Amazon and is now at the lowest price on Amazon. It goes for $36 at Barnes & Noble. If you’re a hardcore Zelda fan or are looking for a gift for one, this is it. The official Nintendo Hyrule Historia has 280 pages of “unparalleled collection of historical information”. From the official timeline of the games to an exclusive manga comic, this is a must-have for any Zelda fan. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is a great chance to either start or finish off the collection as well. The Hyrule Historia is one third of the series which also includes the Art & Artifacts book as well as the Zelda Encyclopedia. Although if you’re looking for something for a younger gamer (or someone who already has these popular hardcover books), consider The Legend of Zelda Official Sticker Book for $8 Prime shipped. It has solid reviews, 64-pages and over 800 stickers inside.

As for the rest of today’s Labor Day gaming deals, we have up to $90 off PS4 Pro, one of the very first deals on the new model Switch and much more right here. You’ll also find deep deals on Switch games, Sekiro, Control, Mortal Kombat 11 and many more.

Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia Book :

Dark Horse Books and Nintendo team up to bring you The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia, containing an unparalleled collection of historical information on The Legend of Zelda franchise. This handsome hardcover contains never-before-seen concept art, the full history of Hyrule, the official chronology of the games, and much more! Starting with an insightful introduction by the legendary producer and video-game designer.

