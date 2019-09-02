Labor Day Gaming Deals: New Switch $276, PS4 Pro $90 off, gift cards, more

- Sep. 2nd 2019 8:58 am ET

We are seeing a number of notable gaming offers for Labor Day. You’re looking at the first straight-up price drop on the new model Switch, discounted Xbox credit, sales on miniature PlayStations, Nintendo handhelds and much more. While trade-ins will net you the new model Switch for less, today’s deal is basically the first chance at grabbing one at a discount otherwise. We even have more than $90 off PS4 Pro and much more. Head below for all of our top picks for the best Labor Day gaming deals.

Nintendo Deals:

PlayStation Deals:

Xbox Deals:

You’ll want to run through the massive Best Buy Labor Day sale for additional deals and don’t forget to check out our Games Guide for even more. Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders are now live and here’s our first look at the official case.

New Model Nintendo Switch:

Play anywhere with this Nintendo Switch Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con bundle. The two colorful controllers included with this pack come with a grip to act as a traditional controller or can be attached to the system for mobile play. Dock this Nintendo Switch Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con bundle to your TV for big-screen gaming.

