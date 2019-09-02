Labor Day Gaming Deals: New Switch $276, PS4 Pro $90 off, gift cards, more

We are seeing a number of notable gaming offers for Labor Day. You’re looking at the first straight-up price drop on the new model Switch, discounted Xbox credit, sales on miniature PlayStations, Nintendo handhelds and much more. While trade-ins will net you the new model Switch for less, today’s deal is basically the first chance at grabbing one at a discount otherwise. We even have more than $90 off PS4 Pro and much more. Head below for all of our top picks for the best Labor Day gaming deals.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Updating…
Nintendo Deals:
- Nintendo Switch 32GB Neon Red/Blue $276 (Reg. $300)
- Login and use code SAVE15 at checkout
- New version 2 model Switch
- New Nintendo 3DS XL (Pre-Owned/Refurb) $100 (Reg. $130)
- 2DS Electric Blue Console (Pre-Owned) $40 (Reg. $60)
- 2DS Crimson Red Console (Pre-Owned) $40 (Reg. $60)
- 2DS System White/Red Console (Refurb) $40 (Reg. $60)
- Plus more 2DS system deals at GameStop…
PlayStation Deals:
- Playstation 4 Pro 1TB Console $309 (Reg. $400)
- Login and use code SAVE15 at checkout
- PlayStation Classic $20 (Reg. $40)
- Still listed at $30 on Amazon
Xbox Deals:
- Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite SE $235 (Reg. $300)
- Xbox One S All Digital + 6 games $209.50 ($190 off)
- Xbox Gift Cards at 15% off: $25, $50 and $100 from $21
You’ll want to run through the massive Best Buy Labor Day sale for additional deals and don’t forget to check out our Games Guide for even more. Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders are now live and here’s our first look at the official case.
New Model Nintendo Switch:
Play anywhere with this Nintendo Switch Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con bundle. The two colorful controllers included with this pack come with a grip to act as a traditional controller or can be attached to the system for mobile play. Dock this Nintendo Switch Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con bundle to your TV for big-screen gaming.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!