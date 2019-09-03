Bang & Olufsen has unveiled its new AirPlay-enabled soundbar ahead of IFA 2019, delivering its first true entry into this highly-competitive category. In typical B&O fashion, it arrives with a sleek design and premium materials which the brand undoubtedly hopes will help set itself apart from others. Along with AirPlay support, the Beosound Stage will support Dolby Atmos and Chromecast streaming, which makes it one of the most well-rounded offerings out there. More below.

Beosound Stage delivers a sleek design

The new Beosound Stage is Bang & Olufsen’s first official entry into the soundbar subsection of home audio offerings. However, the brand has previously toted its Beosound 35 as a partner for TVs, but the aluminum speaker was better suited for music than other content.

Bang & Olufsen goes the usual route of a premium design with materials to match on its new Beosound Stage. A flat rectangle design wrapped in wood and cloth is the brainchild of Danish design firm NORM Architects, who played a big role in the overall looks here. In classic European fashion, geometric shapes and natural materials are front-and-center for this new release.

Connectivity takes center stage

Inside you’ll find 11 drivers in total which each pack a 50-watt amplifier for direct power. Four 4-inch speakers are said to deliver “rich and superbly deep bass”, which should result in low levels of distortion. Two 1.5-inch drivers and a 3/4-inch dome tweeter handle the mid-range. This loaded design is what Bang & Olufsen says results in a more realistic surround sound experience.

With support for both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, Beosound Stage delivers ample inputs for however you prefer to enjoy content. AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support make it a natural fit for today’s most popular ecosystems. Of course, B&O has its smartphone app which delivers access to EQ settings and more. Interestingly enough, B&O is making EQ recommendations based on mood, so if you’re someone who likes to tweak treble or bass individually, you may be out of luck here.

The new Beosound Stage will go on sale in Q3 this year. Prices start at $1,750 for the aluminum and bronze casings while the higher-end oak model will sell for $2,600.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s a lot to like when it comes to the new Beosound Stage. Its price tag is premium, but that’s to be expected if you’ve looked into B&O’s offerings before. AirPlay 2 and Chromecast connectivity ensure that the latest tech is covered. That also helps justify the price in my eyes alongside a design that’s certainly different from most plastic casings we see in the sub-$1,000 range.

Source: Engadget

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!