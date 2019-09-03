Officially unveiled during its prime time E3 2019 presentation, you can now try Uplay+ for free. Ubisoft’s answer to Game Pass Ultimate and PS Now, the on-demand game streaming service offers over 100 Ubisoft titles (and much more) on PC. However, you will want to read on for details on how to give the service a try completely free of charge.

What will you have access to on Uplay+ for free? Well, everything it offers. As we mentioned above, the service has over 100 Ubisoft games on demand including Assassin’s Creed titles, the Far Cry series and even the Rayman platformers, among other things.

Try Uplay+ for Free:

It also isn’t limited to older releases and standard editions. You’ll find some of Ubisoft’s newest releases on there including Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and the Far Cry 5 sequel, New Dawn. Some of the other interesting perks of the service also include access to Ultimate and Deluxe versions of games as well as easy/early beta access.

If you have your eye on the new Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, scoring Uplay+ for free will net you access to the closed beta that starts on September 5th. That’s on top of the ability to play Breakpoint Ultimate Edition on October 1st along with 3-days of early access. Just keep in mind, the freebie offer will lapse before the Ultimate Edition goes live. For those looking to purchase Ghost Recon Breakpoint on console instead, Amazon is currently offering pre-orders at $10 off.

Trial Details:

From now through September 30th, you can get Uplay+ for free. Regularly $14.99 per month, this is a great way to give the service a try before dropping any cash down on it. You can sign-up and get more details right here. Just be sure to manually check the subscription after the free trial ends so Ubisoft doesn’t automatically charge you for another month at full price. According to the company “players can cancel ANYTIME during the subscribed month to prevent being charged for the following month.”

Outside of getting Uplay+ for free, you’ll want to swing by this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best deals. We have solid price drops on everything from Devil May Cry 5 and Days Gone to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Sekiro and many more. And if you prefer your Ubisoft titles on Switch, Nintendo just launched a notable publisher sale on the eShop. You’ll find all of the best deals from that starting from $6 or less right here including Rayman Legends, Mario + Rabbids, Assassin’s Creed III and more.

