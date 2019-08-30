Switch eShop Ubisoft sale from $6: Rayman, Mario + Rabbids, MONOPOLY, more

Nintendo isn’t playing around with the eShop deals this week, it has been non-stop solid price drops on some of the best indie games on the platform. And we aren’t done yet. A new Ubisoft publisher sale is adding a number of stellar games to the list including Rayman Legends, Valiant Hearts, Mario + Rabbids, Assassin’s Creed III, Stranger Things 3 and many more from $6 or less. Head below for our top picks and over to this morning’s roundup for even more.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Today’s eShop sale comes on the heels of the new official Nintendo Switch Lite case. But you might want to give the new Hori covers a look as well. If it’s the better-battery standard model Switch you’re after instead, here’s how to get one from just $100.

Rayman Legends Definitive:

Rayman, Globox, and the Teensies are off wandering through an enchanted forest when they discover a mysterious tent filled with a series of captivating paintings. As they look more closely, they notice each painting seems to tell the story of a mythical world. While focusing on a painting that shows a medieval land, they are suddenly sucked into the painting, entering the world, and the adventure begins. The gang must run, jump, and fight their way through each world to save the day and discover the secrets of every legendary painting.

