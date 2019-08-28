On the heels of the D23 expo, some classic Disney games are now scheduled for re-release on current generation consoles. Both beloved and infamous due to some difficult platforming, 90’s classics Aladdin and The Lion King are being bundled together in the new Disney Games package. Head below for all the details and the debut trailer.

Aladdin originally hit in 1993 for Sega Genesis (and more) while Lion King arrived the next year on just about every platform out at the time. Both games have since garnered cult followings and are widely considered to be among the best platformers of the era. And certainly those based on movie tie-ins. But despite the strong following, these games were both infamously difficult at certain spots, something developers Nighthawk Interactive and Digital Eclipse are looking to pull-back on with the re-releases.

Classic Disney Games Return:

The new classic Disney games bundle will carry some of the additions found in the Disney Afternoon Collection. On top of 1080p visual enhancements, gamers will find a number of added functionality to make these games a little bit easier. You’re still going to struggle for hours (or months) at the monkeys in the “I just can’t wait to be king” stage in the Lion King, but at least you can skip past it now.

You’ll see the rewind feature found in many of these classic remasters (the ability to literally rewind time as your about to fall to your death). But the new Watch Mode is quite interesting as well. As far as we can tell, this will allow players to literally skip to any section of the game and continue from there. According to reports there will also be some cheat codes gamers can employ but it’s hard to say if this tied to Watch Mode or not.

There’s also a “trade show demo” in there from the classic titles that will be playable for the very first time. And lastly the Museum Mode. As expected there will be a gallery of concept art, music and even videos (by the looks of it) players can collect throughout the experience.

Release Date/Availability:

The classic Disney games bundle, officially known as Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King, is scheduled for release “this fall” on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch. It includes Genesis and Gameboy ports of both games as well as the SNES version of The Lion King.

9to5Toys’ Take:

It was a shame these titles didn’t make it into the Disney Afternoon Collection, despite not necessarily fitting the overall theme there. However, it will only be a matter of months (at most) before we get our hands on these classics. From the soundtrack to the colorful visuals, I for one can’t wait to jump back in to these titles on current generation hardware. Sure, you could have scooped the emulations and ran them for free illegally, but let’s face it, that can be extremely annoying and you’ll be lucky to have them run properly.

